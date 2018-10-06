Franklin Countys First News

Pets of the Week: Cal and Rosaleen

Posted by • October 6, 2018 •

Rosaleen

Cal

Pets of the Week features animals that are ready for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Cal, 2 years, Male, Hound Mix
Hullo there, the name’s Cal! I’m your typical hound, always looking for the source of new smells. I’d like to find a home without cats, but I don’t seem bothered by other dogs.

Rosaleen, 4 to 6 years, Female
Hi there, my name is Rosaleen, and I am a beautiful, sweet girl looking for my furever home.

The Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington Call 778-2638 or visit http://fcanimalshelter.org/adopt/pet-of-the-week/ for more information.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Response


Please note: comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Categories

Archives