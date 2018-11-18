Pets of the Week: Cal & Ash

Pets of the Week features animals that are ready for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Cal, 2 years, Male, Hound Mix

Hullo there, the name’s Cal! I’m your typical hound, always looking for the source of new smells. I’d like to find a home without cats, but I don’t seem bothered by other dogs.

Ash, 1 to 3 years, Male

Hello, my name is Ash. I am a reserved and shy dude looking for a quiet home.

The Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington Call 778-2638 or visit http://fcanimalshelter.org/adopt/pet-of-the-week/ for more information