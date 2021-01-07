Pets of the Week: Cami & Janice

Pets of the Week is a regular column highlighting pets available for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Cami, Female, 1 to 3 Years:

Hi there, my name is Cami. I am a laid back and mellow girl who gets along with the other cat social cats here at the shelter. I love lounging on couches and windowsills. I am scared of a lot of commotion, and would love to find a quiet home that fits my personality.

Janice, Hound Mix, 10 months, Female:

Meet Janice! Janice is your typical hyper, active, outgoing, talkative hound mix teenage puppy who is looking for her furever home! Ideally her new home will be one that understands hounds, and who is willing to take on a 10 month old pup that hasn’t had much in the means of training. Janice has A LOT of energy! Janice is dog selective, and is not good with cats.