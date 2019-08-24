Pets of the Week: Cara & Diesel

Cara, Senior, Female

Hi! My name is Cara. I am a very sweet and laid back older girl looking for my furever home. Please come meet me at the shelter!

Diesel, 3 Years, Male, Beagle Mix

Howdy! My name is Diesel. I am a loving, sweet boy who has your typical beagle personality. I love going for walks and chew toys are my favorite! I would love to meet your dog to see if we can be friends, but I'm not really sure how I feel about cats. Please come meet me at the shelter!