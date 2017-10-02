Pets of the Week: Cara & Mama

Pets of the Week is a special feature to highlight those who are ready for adoption from the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Mama

3 to 4 years, Breed Unconfirmed

Hi, I’m Mama! I’m a friendly and affectionate girl looking for an owner willing to let me snuggle on his/her lap and give kisses. I’d love to do a meet-and-greet with your dog, but I would rather chase cats than live with them. Older people and canes seem to make me nervous, and I bark at kids, though I’ve never shown any aggression toward them. My friends at the shelter tell me I have fairly good leash manners, and I’m learning some basic commands. I love to please the people in my life, and I want to make friends with everyone!

Carra

1 to 3 years, Female

Hi, I’m Carra! When I first came to the shelter, I was super shy, and before long, I had made the lobby cabinet my home. But I’ve had a sudden change of heart, and the staff have been amazed at how often I drape my pudgy self over the counter or desk looking for attention! I’d make a perfect office kitty, or I’d love to find a quiet home with a lap I can cuddle in. Could it be yours?



The Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington. For more information, call 778-2638 or visit the shelter's website here.