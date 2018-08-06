Pets of the Week: Chance & Norbit

Pets of the Week features animals that are ready for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Chance, 1 year, Male, Retriever Mix

Heya, I’m Chance! I’m still figuring out life here at the shelter, and I’m very shy at first (I’ve gotten reallllly good at army crawling around!), but I love head and rump scratches. I’d love to find a quiet home with adults willing to give me time to come out of my shell, free of the commotion of kids.

Norbit, 1 year, Male

Hi there, I’m Norbit. I may never be your friendly lap cat, but if you want a good mouser who’s entertaining to watch from afar, I’m your guy!

The Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington Call 778-2638 or visit http://fcanimalshelter.org/adopt/pet-of-the-week/ for more information.