Pets of the Week: Charlie and Esmerelda

Pets of the Week features animals that are ready for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Charlie, 3 Years Old, Pitbull Terrier Mix, Male: Hi!!! My name is Charlie. I am a big goofball who loves to go for walks and play with my tennis ball. I have a breathing condition (brachycephalic syndrome which is common in pugs) that requires restricted exercise and play time, and I need to stay away from excessive heat. I am a very loving boy, but can be a little mouthy, so I’d do best in a home with older children, and unfortunately, I am not good with cats.

Esmerelda, 1 to 3 Years, Female: Hi! My name is Esmerelda. I am a very sweet and laid-back girl who loves to curl up and cat nap in windowsills. I have been told I have the most beautiful eyes, and a sweet personality to match them.

The Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington Call 778-2638 or visit http://fcanimalshelter.org for more information.