Pets of the Week: Charlie & Finn

Pets of the Week is a regular column featuring animals available for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Charlie, 10 months, male, Lab mix

Charlie is a very sweet and energetic puppy who loves to play with toys. He is not good with other dogs or cats. Charlie's perfect home would have older or no children.

Finn, 4 to 6 years, male

Finn is very sweet, but super shy. He's pretty overwhelmed by all of the activity in the cat room and has decided to move himself to the lobby. If you'd like to meet Finn, ask at the front desk, he's probably hiding out front.