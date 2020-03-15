Franklin Countys First News

Pets of the Week: Charlie & Finn

Posted by • March 15, 2020 •

Pets of the Week is a regular column featuring animals available for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Charlie

Charlie, 10 months, male, Lab mix
Charlie is a very sweet and energetic puppy who loves to play with toys. He is not good with other dogs or cats. Charlie's perfect home would have older or no children.

Finn

Finn, 4 to 6 years, male
Finn is very sweet, but super shy. He's pretty overwhelmed by all of the activity in the cat room and has decided to move himself to the lobby. If you'd like to meet Finn, ask at the front desk, he's probably hiding out front.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Response


Please note: comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Categories

Archives