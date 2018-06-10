Pets of the Week: Chubbs & Ricky

Pets of the Week features animals that are ready for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Chubbs, 4 to 6 years, Male, Lab Mix

Hi there, the name’s Chubbs. I’m a big, handsome boy with a sweet nature. I’m a strong guy, and I’d love to find an energetic home that could take me along to all the fun things Maine offers! I do like to chase cats, so I’d be better off in a home without them. I’d like to do a meet-and-greet with your dog to see if we’ll be friends!

Ricky, 4 to 6 years, Male

Hello, my name is Ricky. I am a very laid-back guy who loves to hang out on the top of my cat tree. I'm not super fond of the other cats here at the shelter, but usually I just sleep the day away and pretend like they are not here.

The Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington Call 778-2638 or visit http://fcanimalshelter.org/adopt/pet-of-the-week/ for more information