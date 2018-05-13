Pets of the Week: Chubbs & Thing 1

Pets of the Week features animals that are ready for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Chubbs, 4 to 6 years, Male, Lab Mix

Hi there, the name’s Chubbs. I’m a big, handsome boy with a sweet nature. I’m a strong guy, and I’d love to find an energetic home that could take me along to all the fun things Maine offers! I do like to chase cats, so I’d be better off in a home without them. I’d like to do a meet-and-greet with your dog to see if we’ll be friends!

Thing 1, 6 months, Female

My sister, Thing 2, has long been adopted, but I’m still here because I’m a little shy. If someone could look past that and give me a home to call my own, they’ll soon find I may be shy, but I’m also very sweet!

The Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington Call 778-2638 or visit http://fcanimalshelter.org/adopt/pet-of-the-week/ for more information