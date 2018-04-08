Pets of the Week: Clark and Ricky

Pet of the Week features those who are ready for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Clark, 1 to 3 years, Male, Catahoula Leopard Dog Mix

Heya, the name’s Clark! I’m a sweet guy who’s learning to love this white stuff everywhere! I can’t quite figure out if I want to jump in it or roll around in it. I’d love to find an active home that will take me to do fun things like running and hiking!

Ricky, 4 to 6 years, Male

Hello, my name is Ricky. I am a very laid-back guy who loves to hang out on the top of my cat tree. I'm not super fond of the other cats here at the shelter, but usually I just sleep the day away and pretend like they are not here.

The Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington Call 778-2638 or visit http://fcanimalshelter.org/adopt/pet-of-the-week/ for more information.