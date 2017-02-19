Pets of the Week: Cliff & Twitchaba

Pets of the Week is a special feature to highlight those who are ready for adoption from the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Cliff, 2 years, DNA Tested! American Stafforshire/Bulldog Mix

Hiya, I’m Cliff! I’m a high energy, very handsome boy who loves long walks, chasing after balls, and playing, playing, playing! I’m a bit bouncy, so I’d do best in a home without small kids, but I love people! I am a one-dog-home kind of guy, and I love to chase cats, so I’m looking for a home where I’m the only animal—can it be yours?

Twitchaba, 4-6 years, Female

I’m a shy, 4- to 6-year-old girl looking for a home willing to let me be me. I’m leery of people, and I prefer hiding out, but I’m sweet for all my shyness.

The Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington. For more information, call 778-2638 or visit the shelter's website here. Donate to support our furry friends here!