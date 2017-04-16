Pets of the Week: Cliff & Uggo

Pets of the Week is a special feature to highlight those who are ready for adoption from the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Cliff, 2 years, DNA Tested! American Stafforshire/Bulldog Mix

Hiya, I’m Cliff! I’m a high energy, very handsome boy who loves long walks, chasing after balls, and playing, playing, playing! I’m a bit bouncy, so I’d do best in a home without small kids, but I love people! I am a one-dog-home kind of guy, and I love to chase cats, so I’m looking for a home where I’m the only animal—can it be yours?

Uggo, Senior, Male

Uggo is a sweet and snuggly older gentlemen who needs someone willing to help him with special medication for his eyes.

The Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington. For more information, call 778-2638 or visit the shelter's website here. Donate to support our furry friends here!