Pets of the Week is a special column featuring pets available for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Cooper, Male, 10 Years, Hound

Hi! My name is Cooper. I am a typical old man hound looking for a quiet home for my golden years.

Dora, Female, 4 to 6 Years

Hi! My name is Dora. I am a sweet girl, but a little scared of loud noises. I am looking for a quiet home. If you are looking for me, I might be hiding behind the couch.