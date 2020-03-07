Pets of the Week: Dash and Sweetie

Pets of the Week is a regular column featuring pets available for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Dash, 2 1/2 years old, male, Walker Hound - Hello, I'm Dash. I am a super sweet and typical hound. I'm very strong and quite vocal. I don't really like cats, I show aggression toward them. Let's schedule a meet and greet if you have other dogs. Because of my size and strength, I would be a good fit for a family with older children. Please come meet me at the shelter!

Sweetie, Senior, female - Hi, I'm Sweetie. I am an older cat looking for a quiet home. I do well with other cat social cats, but sometimes I get picked on. I like perching up high where I feel safe and secure, and can keep an eye on everything going on. Please come meet me at the shelter!

The Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington Call 778-2638 or visit http://fcanimalshelter.org/adopt/pet-of-the-week/ for more information.