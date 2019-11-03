Pets of the Week: Dash & Bonnie

Pets of the Week highlights pets available for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Dash, 10 months, Male, Border Collie Mix

Hi, my name is Dash. I’m new to Maine, just arrived from Alabama. I’m an energetic and playful pup looking for a family who can keep up with me. Please come meet me at the shelter!

Bonnie, 1 to 3 years, Female

Hi, my name is Bonnie! I’m a very sweet girl who likes cuddling and sleeping on windowsills. I love attention and head scratches. Please come meet me at the shelter!