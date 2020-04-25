Pets of the Week: Dash & Cali

Pets of the Week is a regular column that highlights pets available for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Dash, 3 years, Male, Walker Hound

Hello, my name is Dash. I am your typical large hound dog...I like to eat, talk, sleep on couches, and cuddle. I need an owner who is hound savvy, and willing to work with me...I can be guardy with my toys and food until I trust you. I LOVE going for walks, and would love to find an active family who can keep me on a structured schedule. I do much better with female dogs than males, but I would be completely happy being your only pet. Due to my size, I would prefer a house without small children, and I do not do well with cats.

Cali, Senior, Female

Hello, my name is Cali. I am a very shy but sweet older girl that is looking for a quiet home. I am sweet, but very overwhelmed by loud noises. I get along really well with other cat social cats.