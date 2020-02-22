Pets of the Week: Dash & Cleo

Pets of the Week is a regular column featuring pets available for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Dash, 2 1/2 years old, male, Walker Hound

Hello, I'm Dash. I am a super sweet and typical hound. I'm very strong and quite vocal. I don't really like cats, I show aggression toward them. Let's schedule a meet and greet if you have other dogs. Because of my size and strength, I would be a good fit for a family with older children. Please come meet me at the shelter!

Cleo, 1 to 3 years, Female

Hi, I’m Cleo. I’m a very shy girl who prefers the company of social cats over people. I’m looking for a quiet home where I could adjust to people. Please come meet me at the shelter!