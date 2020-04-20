Pets of the Week: Dash & Finn

Pets of the Week highlights animals available for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Dash, 3 years, Male, Walker Hound:

Hello, my name is Dash. I am your typical large hound dog...I like to eat, talk, sleep on couches, and cuddle. I need an owner who is hound savvy, and willing to work with me...I can be guarded with my toys and food until I trust you. I LOVE going for walks, and would love to find an active family who can keep me on a structured schedule. I do much better with female dogs than males, but I would be completely happy being your only pet. Due to my size, I would prefer a house without small children, and I do not do well with cats.

Finn, 4 to 6 Years, Male:

Oh, hi there. My name is Finn. I am a very sweet dude once I get to know you but I can be very shy at first. I am easily overwhelmed by loud noises. I love head scratches and sharing lunch time with my human friends here at the shelter. I get along great with other cat social cats, I am a little frightened by dogs.