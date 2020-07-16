Pets of the Week: Dash & Tia

Pets of the Week is a regular column featuring animals available for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Dash, 3 years, Male, Walker Hound

Hello, my name is Dash. I am your typical large hound dog...I like to eat, talk, sleep on couches, and cuddle. I need an owner who is hound savvy, and willing to work with me...I can be guardy with my toys and food until I trust you. I can also be guardy of my people. I absolutely LOVE going for walks, and would love to find an active family who can keep me on a structured schedule. I do much better with female dogs than males, but I would be completely happy being your only pet. I would prefer a house without small children, and I need to go to a home without cats.

Tia, Senior, Female

Hello, my name is Tia. I have what you would call an odd assortment of personalities. I can be insanely sweet and from time to time I have even been known to enjoy cuddling. But, I really only like affection on my own terms, so be forewarned. I am looking for a home that will just let me be me, and not expect me to be anything but.