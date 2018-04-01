Pets of the Week: Dazy & Junior

Pets of the Week features animals that are ready for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Dazy, 1 to 3 years, Female, Retriever Mix

Hiya, I’m Dazy! I’m an adorable and so sweet girl who looooves getting belly rubs! I also love all this cold white stuff everywhere—I never got to see that where I’m from in Alabama! I’d like to see if I get along with your dog, but no cats please! I’m such a sweetheart; come meet me in person, and you’ll see why I’m a favorite at the shelter!

Junior, 4 to 6 years, Male

Hi, my name is Junior. I'm a sweet, shy guy looking for a quiet home. I like to spend my time on the top shelf watching all the goings-on below, and I’d love to find a home that will let me do what I please.

The Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington Call 778-2638 or visit http://fcanimalshelter.org/adopt/pet-of-the-week/ for more information