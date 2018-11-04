Pets of the Week: Dixie & Nova

Pets of the Week features animals that are ready for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Dixie, 2 years, Female, Tick Hound Mix

Hey there, I’m Dixie! I’m the life of every party, and I will not be ignored! I love to run and play, and I love to snuggle when I get tired. I try to keep my kennel clean here at the shelter, too! I’m just a happy-go-lucky girl looking for my fur-ever home!

Nova, 1 to 3 Years, Female

Hi! My name is Nova. I am a sweet girl who is a little shy around strangers, but very friendly once I get to know you. Please come meet me at the shelter.

The Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington Call 778-2638 or visit http://fcanimalshelter.org/adopt/pet-of-the-week/ for more information.