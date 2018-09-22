Pets of the Week: Dopey and Dandy

Pets of the Week features animals ready for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Dopey, 1 to 3 years, Male, Hound Mix

Heya, I’m Dopey! I’m a favorite here at the shelter, but I’m the shelter’s longest resident (6 months and counting!) because I get sooo excited when I see people near my kennel, and they think I’m scary. The truth is I’m really friendly outside of my kennel, so please ask to see me! I love going for walks, so I’d make a great hunting companion with some time and training. I love to play, and I really like playing with other dogs, so I’d like to see if your dog and I would be friends (but please, no cats!)

Dandy, 4 to 6 Years, Female

Hello, my name is Dandy and I am a very quiet and shy girl looking for a home that matches my personality. I do very well with other kitties, and I would prefer a home where I have another cat friendly cat who would be my friend.