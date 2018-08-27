Pets of the Week: Dopey & Dandy

Pets of the Week features animals that are ready for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Dopey, 1 to 3 years, Male, Hound Mix

Heya, I’m Dopey! I’m your typical hound: lots of energy and a nose for smelling. I’m a favorite here at the shelter, but I’ve been here at the shelter a very long time because I get sooo excited when I see people near my kennel, and they think I’m scary. The truth is I’m really friendly outside of my kennel, so please ask to see me! I love going for walks, so I’d make a great hunting companion with some time and training. I love to play, and I really like playing with other dogs, so I’d like to see if your dog and I would be friends (but please, no cats!)!

Dandy, 4 to 6 years, Female

Hello, my name is Dandy and I am a very quiet and shy girl looking for a home that matches my personality. Please come meet me at the shelter!



The Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington Call 778-2638 or visit http://fcanimalshelter.org/adopt/pet-of-the-week/ for more.