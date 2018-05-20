Pets of the Week: Dopey & Sonja

Pets of the Week features animals that are ready for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Dopey, 1 to 3 years, Male, Hound Mix

Heya, I’m Dopey! I’m your typical hound: lots of energy and noise, and a nose for smelling everything I can. I’d like to see if your dog and I would be friends, but no cats, please!

Sonja, 1 to 3 years, Female

Heya, I’m Sonja! I’m a sweet and friendly girl who would very much like to find my fur-ever home!

The Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington Call 778-2638 or visit http://fcanimalshelter.org/adopt/pet-of-the-week/ for more information