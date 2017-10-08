Pets of the Week: Dos and Abby-the-cat

Pets of the Week is a special feature to highlight those who are ready for adoption from the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Dos - 1 year, Male, Terrier Mix

Hi, I’m Dos! I’m a big boy who needs some house skills training. I’m a VERY playful puppy, but I need some help in learning my boundaries. I love chasing cats, so I definitely need a home without them, and I would do better in a home with older, not younger, kids. Already have a dog? I’d love to meet him or here at the shelter to see if we’ll be friends!

Abby-the-cat, Senior, Female

Abby is a very sweet, older girl who is diabetic, and needs a family who is comfortable giving insulin shots on a daily basis. Abby gets along fine with other social cats, but is a little timid around dogs.