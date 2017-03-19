Pets of the Week: Dozer & Cybil

Pets of the Week is a special feature to highlight those who are ready for adoption from the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Dozer, 4 years, Breed Unknown, Male

Hi, I'm Dozer! I'm a loyal and protective friend if you have the patience to let me get to know you. I'm great on the leash, and I know some basic commands. I love to lean on you after a walk. I'm fine with bigger kids, and I used to live with other animals, so I seem okay with those, too. I love being with people too much to enjoy life in a kennel. Could you be my fur-ever person?

Cybil-the-Cat, 1-3 years, Female

I used to spend a lot of time hiding under the couch, but I’ve really been coming out of my shell in these last couple of months. I love chasing a laser pointer, and I’ll even sit still and let you pet me—especially when there are treats involved. J I’m one of the longest shelter residents—I’ve been here for ONE WHOLE YEAR—but I long to find my fur-ever home.

The Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington. For more information, call 778-2638 or visit the shelter's website here. Donate to support our furry friends here!