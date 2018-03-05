Pets of the Week: Draco & Abby-the-cat

Pets of the Week features animals that are ready for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Draco, 1 to 3 years, Male, American Staffy Mix

I’m Draco, and I’m a powerful and playful, high-energy super-smart guy who’s still learning leash manners. I’m very affectionate, and I’d do well in a home with older kids, but please no cats or other dogs.

Abby-the-cat, Senior, Female

Abby is a very sweet, older girl who is diabetic, and needs a family who is comfortable giving insulin shots on a daily basis. Abby gets along fine with other social cats, but is a little timid around dogs.

The Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington Call 778-2638 or visit http://fcanimalshelter.org/adopt/pet-of-the-week/ for more information