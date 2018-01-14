Pets of the Week: Draco, Sluggo & Ash

Draco, 1 to 3 years, Male, American Staffy Mix

I’m Draco, and I’m a powerful and playful, high-energy super-smart guy who’s still learning leash manners. I’m very affectionate, and I’d do well in a home with older kids, but please no cats or other dogs.

Sluggo, 1 to 3 years, Male (pictured)

Ash, 3 years, Gray Male

Hey there, I’m Sluggo, and my pal Ash and I are looking for our fur-ever homes. We’re both awesome playful and laid-back dudes who need a home willing to provide us with a special I/D diet—we don’t need to be adopted together, but that means each of us needs to be the only kitty in your life if you adopt us individually; otherwise, we eat all the kitty food we can find, and normal kitty food makes us really sick.