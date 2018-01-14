Franklin Countys First News

Pets of the Week: Draco, Sluggo & Ash

Posted by • January 14, 2018 •

Draco

Draco, 1 to 3 years, Male, American Staffy Mix

I’m Draco, and I’m a powerful and playful, high-energy super-smart guy who’s still learning leash manners. I’m very affectionate, and I’d do well in a home with older kids, but please no cats or other dogs.

Sluggo, 1 to 3 years, Male (pictured)

Ash, 3 years, Gray Male

Hey there, I’m Sluggo, and my pal Ash and I are looking for our fur-ever homes. We’re both awesome playful and laid-back dudes who need a home willing to provide us with a special I/D diet—we don’t need to be adopted together, but that means each of us needs to be the only kitty in your life if you adopt us individually; otherwise, we eat all the kitty food we can find, and normal kitty food makes us really sick.

Sluggo and his pal Ash (not pictured) are ready for their forever home!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Response


Please note: comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Categories

Archives