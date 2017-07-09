Pets of the Week: Ebrill and Black Jack

Pet of the Week is a special feature to highlight those who are ready for adoption from the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Ebrill - 3 years, Breed Unconfirmed

I’m a very sweet, affectionate lady who loves meeting new people and doing new things! I love playtime, and I’ll chase balls and squeaky toys and happily drop them when asked. I really love playing with friendly dogs, so schedule a meet-and-greet with yours, but no cats, please!

Black Jack - 4-6 years, Male

Heya, I'm Black Jack! I'm a bit of a punk with other cats, but I love people, and I’m quite a conversationalist once I get to know you!

The Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington.

For more information, call 778-2638 or visit the shelter's website here.