Pets of the Week: Echo & Maggie

Pets of the Week is a special feature to highlight those who are ready for adoption from the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Echo, 6-7 years, likely Lab mix, male

Hi, I’m Echo! I’m a very sweet and laid-back 6-7 years old and likely lab mix male! I’m built for this winter weather, and I love the snow! I’m a friendly boy who can’t wait to make friends!

Maggie-the-Cat, 3 years

I'm a very timid girl -- I probably would do best in a home without kids. I would be happiest as an indoor-outdoor cat (emphasis on "outdoor").

The Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington. For more information, call 778-2638 or visit the shelter's website here. Donate to support our furry friends here!