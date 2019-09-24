Pets of the Week: Eve and Raphael

Pets of the Week features animals that are ready for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Eve, 4-5 years, female

Hi, my name is Eve! I'm a very sweet girl looking for a home with older kids. I love going for walks. I'd like to schedule a meet and greet with other dogs too!

Raphael, senior, male

Hello, my name is Raphael. I am a gentle, laid back older gentleman looking for my forever home. I like to climb on kitty structures and get along with other cats here at the shelter.

The Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington Call 778-2638 or visit http://fcanimalshelter.org/adopt/pet-of-the-week/ for more information