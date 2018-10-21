Pets of the Week: Fiona & Bo

Pets of the Week features animals that are ready for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Fiona, 4 years, Female, Staffy Mix

Heya, I’m Fiona! I’m a big girl, but I have a heart of gold. I love to be outside, but “chase me” is one of my favorite games, so I’d be best on leash. I have a medium energy level, but I’m quiet in my crate, and my former foster says I’m completely crate-trained! I’m a sweet, loving, girl, and while I don’t love cats, I LOVE people, so come meet me today!

Bo, 4 to 6 Years, Male

Hi there! My name is Bo. I am a very sweet and mellow dude looking for my forever home. Please come meet me at the shelter!

The Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington Call 778-2638 or visit http://fcanimalshelter.org/adopt/pet-of-the-week/ for more information.