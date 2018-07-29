Pets of the Week: Fiona & Cruz

Pets of the Week features animals that are ready for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Fiona, 4 years, Female, Staffy Mix

Heya, I’m Fiona! I’m a big girl, but I have a heart of gold. I love to be outside, but “chase me” is one of my favorite games, so I’d be best on leash. I have a medium energy level, but I’m quiet in my crate, and my former foster says I’m completely crate-trained! I’m a sweet, loving, girl, and I don’t seem to mind other dogs, so I’d love to meet yours!

Cruz, 1 to 3 years, Male

Hiya, the name’s Cruz! I’m a very sweet cat who would love to find a fur-ever lap to snuggle in!

The Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington Call 778-2638 or visit http://fcanimalshelter.org/adopt/pet-of-the-week/ for more information.