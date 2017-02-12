Pets of the Week: Gabby, Gale & Danielle

Pets of the Week is a special feature to highlight those who are ready for adoption from the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Gabby, 3 years, DNA Tested: American Staffordshire/Boxer/Chow Mix

Hello, I’m Gabby! I’m a beautiful and smart girl. I’m a playful girl with a strong personality. I’m good with some other dogs but I like to be the boss of things with my other canine friends. I love to be busy, and I’m at my very best when my mind is engaged! I have an independent streak, I’m very polite and easy to work with despite that. I would do best in home without small children or cats. Think you could be the right person for me? FCAS is open 12-5 Tuesday thru Saturday. I look forward to your visit!

Gale, 1 year, male, and Danielle, 6 months, female

Can you say "love affair?" That's what's happened with Gale and Danielle. These two are completely inseparable after just a few days together. They sleep in each other's kennels, head bump each other constantly, and walk in tandem everywhere they go. Could you offer a home to both of these shy kitties? They'll learn to love people with time, but they already love each other and will make an entertaining addition to a loving home!

The Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington. For more information, call 778-2638 or visit the shelter's website here. Donate to support our furry friends here!