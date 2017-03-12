Pets of the Week: Gabby & Vinny

Pets of the Week is a special feature to highlight those who are ready for adoption from the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Gabby, 3 years, DNA TESTED: American Staffordshire/Boxer/Chow Mix

I’m a playful girl with a strong personality. I love to be busy, and I’m at my very best when my mind is engaged! I have an independent streak, I’m very polite and easy to work with despite that, though I would probably do best in home without small children or other animals.

Vinny, 1-3 years, Male

Vinny loves exploring. He's spent a lot of time sniffing out every kennel he can reach. He has an independent streak, so he'll be affectionate when he wants to be, and let you know when he's done.

The Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington. For more information, call 778-2638 or visit the shelter's website here.