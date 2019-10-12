Pets of the Week: Ginger and Cooper

Pets of the Week features animals that are ready for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Ginger, 6 years, Female

Hi, my name is Ginger. I'm a shy girl, but warm up quickly to new people. I like to cuddle, and would prefer a home where I am the only pet.

Cooper, Male, 10 Years, Hound

Hi! My name is Cooper. I am a typical old man hound looking for a quiet home for my golden years.

The Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington. Call 778-2638 or visit http://fcanimalshelter.org for more information.