Pets of the Week: Ginger and Cooper
Pets of the Week features animals that are ready for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.
Ginger, 6 years, Female
Hi, my name is Ginger. I'm a shy girl, but warm up quickly to new people. I like to cuddle, and would prefer a home where I am the only pet.
Cooper, Male, 10 Years, Hound
Hi! My name is Cooper. I am a typical old man hound looking for a quiet home for my golden years.
The Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington. Call 778-2638 or visit http://fcanimalshelter.org for more information.
