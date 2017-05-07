Pets of the Week: Grimm & Spaz

Pets of the Week is a special feature to highlight those who are ready for adoption from the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Grimm, 1-3 years, Breed Unconfirmed

I’m a wiggly and playful young boy looking for a fur-ever owner to keep me busy and active. I don’t seem bothered by other dogs, but I love to chase cats, so I’d do best in a home without them. I haven’t had a ton of manners training, so my fur-ever owner should be prepared to teach me good manners and how to be a grown-up dog.

Spaz, 1-3 years, Male

I came to the shelter after squandering my life’s savings at Big Lots. Now I keep myself busy trying to escape the cat room, chasing laser pointers, and waiting for someone to dangle toys on a string in front of me.

The Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington. For more information, call 778-2638 or visit the shelter's website here. Donate to support our furry friends here!