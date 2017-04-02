Pets of the Week: Gus & Mia

Pets of the Week is a special feature to highlight those who are ready for adoption from the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Gus, 7 years, Breed Unknown

Augustus Maximus—“Gus” to his friends—started his life as a champion marathon runner, unstoppable and fast. His glory years are behind him, but he still likes to relive the old days, going on long, long walks, and ending the day with back rubs and cuddles.

Mia, Senior, Female

I'm Mia, a sweet girl who loves climbing all over people to get affectionate pets and head scratches, but I don’t have much love for other cats or dogs. I’ve lived here at the shelter for too long—I need a sweet owner to love me and let me love them to my heart’s content. Will that be you?

The Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington. For more information, call 778-2638 or visit the shelter's website here. Donate to support our furry friends here!