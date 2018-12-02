Pets of the Week: Jango & Ralph

Pets of the Week features animals that are ready for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Jango, 3 years, Male, German Shepherd/Bassett Hound Mix

Hey there, I’m Jango! I’m a cautious but very sweet boy who would love to find my fur-ever home. Ideally, I’d love to find a home with older kids or adults, and I don’t seem to mind cats. I have excellent leash manners, too!

Ralph, 4 to 6, Male

I’m a gentle giant hoping to find my fur-ever home!

The Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington Call 778-2638 or visit http://fcanimalshelter.org/adopt/pet-of-the-week/ for more information