Pets of the Week: Jasmine and Nicky

Pets of the Week is a regular column highlighting the pets available for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Jasmine, 7 years, Female, Pit Bull Terrier Mix—Hi, my name is Jasmine. I am a super sweet older gal who is looking for a home without other animals. I love adult people and want all of their attention, so probably a home without young children would be best. Please come meet me at the shelter!

Nicky, 6 years, Male—Oh, hi. My name is Nicky. I am a sweet older guy who is still on the shy side, even after almost a year of living at the shelter. I am looking for a quiet home. I get along well with the other cats. Please come meet me at the shelter!



The Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington Call 778-2638 or visit http://fcanimalshelter.org/adopt/pet-of-the-week/ for more information.