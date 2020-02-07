Pets of the Week: Jasmine and Regina

Pets of the Week features animals that are ready for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Regina, 5 months, Female—Hi, I’m Regina! I’m a super special girl; I only have three legs. I came to the shelter with a broken leg that had to be amputated. I’m a little moody and don’t get along well with other animals, so I’d love to be your only pet. Please come meet me at the shelter!

Jasmine, 7 years, Female, Pit Bull Terrier Mix—Hi, my name is Jasmine. I am a super sweet older gal who is looking for a home without other animals. I love adult people and want all of their attention, so probably a home without young children would be best. Please come meet me at the shelter!

The Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington Call 778-2638 or visit http://fcanimalshelter.org/adopt/pet-of-the-week/ for more information.