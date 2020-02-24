Franklin Countys First News

Pets of the Week: Jasmine & Cleo

Posted by • February 24, 2020 •

Pets of the Week is a regular column featuring pets available for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Jasmine

Jasmine, 7 years, Female, Pit Bull Terrier Mix
Hi, my name is Jasmine. I am a super sweet older gal who is looking for a home without other animals. I love adult people and want all of their attention, so probably a home without young children would be best. Please come meet me at the shelter!

Cleo

Cleo, 1 to 3 years, Female
Hi, I'm Cleo. I prefer the company of social cats over people, but am beginning to warm up. I would do best in a quiet environment where I could relax and adjust in my own time. Please come meet me at the shelter!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Response


Please note: comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Categories

Archives