Pets of the Week: Jasmine & Cleo

Pets of the Week is a regular column featuring pets available for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Jasmine, 7 years, Female, Pit Bull Terrier Mix

Hi, my name is Jasmine. I am a super sweet older gal who is looking for a home without other animals. I love adult people and want all of their attention, so probably a home without young children would be best. Please come meet me at the shelter!

Cleo, 1 to 3 years, Female

Hi, I'm Cleo. I prefer the company of social cats over people, but am beginning to warm up. I would do best in a quiet environment where I could relax and adjust in my own time. Please come meet me at the shelter!