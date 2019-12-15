Pets of the Week: Jasmine & Dawn

Pets of the Week highlights animals available for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Jasmine, 7 years, female, Pit Bull/Terrier Mix

Hi, my name is Jasmine. I am a sweet older gal who is looking for a home without other animals or children. I love adult people and want all of your attention. Please come meet me at the shelter!

Dawn, 1 to 3 years, female

Hi, my name is Dawn. I'm a little new to the shelter and still getting used to the hustle and bustle of my new surroundings. I do well with other cat friendly cats, and am friendly, just slightly overwhelmed at the moment. Please come meet me at the shelter.