Pets of the Week: Jasper and Herbert

Pets of the Week features animals that are ready for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Jasper, 2 Years, Male, Pitbull/Spaniel Mix

Hi! My name is Jasper. I am a sweet, outgoing, playful dude that knows basic commands and would do well in a structured and energetic home. I love to play ball! I am selective with my dog friends, and I need to go to a home without cats. I can be a little food guardy, so I would probably do best in a home without small children.

Herbert, Male, Senior

Well hi there! My name is Herbert. I am a very sweet and laid-back older gentleman looking for a quiet home for my golden years. I get along well with the other cat social cats here at the shelter, and I am a complete cuddlebug.

The Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington Call 778-2638 or visit http://fcanimalshelter.org/adopt/pet-of-the-week/ for more information.