Pets of the Week: Jasper and Recon

Pets of the Week features animals that are ready for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Jasper, 2 Years, Male, Pitbull/Spaniel Mix Hi!! My name is Jasper. I am a sweet, outgoing, playful dude that knows basic commands and would do well in a structured and energetic home. I love to play ball and I LOVE people! I am selective with my dog friends, and I need to go to a home without cats. I can be a little food guardy, so I would probably do best in a home without small children.

Recon, 1 to 3 Years, Female: Hi! My name is Recon. I am a very sweet girl who can be a little shy at first, but once I get to know you, I am all love! I get along really well with the other cat friendly cats here at the shelter.

The Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington Call 778-2638 or visit http://fcanimalshelter.org/ for more information.