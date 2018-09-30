Pets of the Week: Jazzy & Zipper

Pets of the Week features animals ready for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Jazzy, 4 years, Female, Staffy Mix

Heya, I’m Jazzy! I just arrived from North Carolina! I’m a little hard-of-hearing (although my shelter friends say I also have “selective” hearing, whatever that means!), but I’m a sweet and happy girl who would love to meet your dog to see if we might be friends. Could you give me the fur-ever home I’m longing for?

Zipper, 1 to 3, Male

Hi! My name is Zipper. I am a very laid back and chill kind of guy. You might even call me a gentle giant. Please come meet me at the shelter!