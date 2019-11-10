Franklin Countys First News

Pets of the Week: Jeb & Ginger

Posted by • November 10, 2019 •

Pets of the Week is highlights pets available for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Ginger

Ginger, senior, Female—Hi there, my name is Ginger. I am a sweet older girl looking for my forever home. I love cuddling and would prefer a home where I am your only pet, or maybe a home with other laid back, seniors like myself. Please come meet me at the shelter!

Jeb, senior, Male--Hello, my name is Jeb. I am a typical old hunting dog looking for a home to live out my golden years. I recently lost my left eye, but am adjusting well. I don't like cats, but am okay with other dogs. Please come meet me at the shelter.

Jeb

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Response


Please note: comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Categories

Archives