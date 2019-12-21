Pets of the Week: Jeb & Winnie

Pets of the Week is a regular column featuring pets available for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Jeb, senior, male--Hello, my name is Jeb. I am a typical old hunting dog looking for a home to live out my golden years. I recently lost my left eye, but am adjusting well. I don't like cats, but am okay with other dogs. Please come meet me at the shelter!

Winnie, 1 to 3 years, female--Hi, my name is Winnie. I'm a very shy girl and would prefer to be your one and only pet. Please come meet me at the shelter!