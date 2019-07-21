Pets of the Week: Jinny and Leia

Pets of the Week features animals that are ready for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Jinny, Senior, Female

Hi! My name is Jinny. I am a very sweet, talkative and outgoing older girl who is looking for a quiet forever home. I am on a special prescription diet for urinary issues. Please come meet me at the shelter.

Leia, Mixed Breed, 4 to 5 Years, Female

Hi there! I’m Leia. I am a sweet girl who would love to find a home with no cats. I’d like to do a meet and greet with your dog, though, to see if we’ll be friends.



The Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington. Call 778-2638 or visit http://fcanimalshelter.org for more information.